Focus On Family: The Manager Mom Epidemic: How Moms Got Stuck Doing Everything For Their Families And What They Can Do About It

Thomas W. Phelan, Ph.D.
Dr. Phelan’s new book The Manager Mom Epidemic: How Moms Got Stuck Doing Everything For Their Families And What They Can Do About It comes out on December 3.
- There are 10 beliefs that many moms have about what they have to do to be a “good mom”, including that Mom is/should be:
- President of the house – everyone else is her staff
- Chief household servant – everyone ele’s needs get met first
- First responder – Mom should respond first and stay involved until the problem is solved
- Stoic – it doesn’t matter if Mom is happy or not, she has a job to do
- The “best” at being a mom – she should do her job better than other moms
- Her children are a reflection – if they aren’t presentable and well-behaved, it’s because Mom was careless
- Primary caretaker – Dads tend to be less attentive, so Mom has to watch the kids
- Mom’s Work – Whether she works professionally or not, household tasks are her job, not Dad’s and not the kid’s
- Be vigilant – The world is scary and Mom should worry all the time
- Free time – Mom’s free time should be spent with the family, wanting time to yourself is selfish
