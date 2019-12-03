Billy Blanks returns with some cardio tips to help curb holiday calories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BILLY BLANKS AND HIS CO-TRAINER JAKE NEWLANDER HAVE SOME FAMILIAR EXERCISES THAT HELP ALSO HELP BEAT BLOATING, HE'LL EXPLAIN WHY.

GOOD FOR THIS WEEK WHEN WE'LL ALL OVERINDULGE A LITTLE.

Billy Blanks and Jake Newlander are back in studio with some nutritional tips and exercises to help combat the indulgences that come along with celebrating the holidays!

They say focusing on movement near the mid section or waist increases blood flow to the area which aids in digestion... crucial to beating bloat.

Other tips?

Cut back on your usual “cheat” foods since you know you have holiday favorites

Treat holiday cocktails like dessert