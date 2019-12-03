Aurora’s mayor ask for public’s help after 2 deadly shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. —The mayor of Aurora spoke Tuesday after two recent deadly shootings in the western suburbs.

Jasmine Noble, 15, was found dead in a home on the 400 block of Florida Avenue on Aurora's near West Side on November 23. The circumstances of the shooting are still unclear. Family members said the teen went to a party Saturday night and never came home.

Neighbors who live near the house where Noble was found said it sounded like there was a party with dozens of people coming and going. One neighbor said she heard a single gunshot after midnight. When police arrived, they found Noble dead inside. Her family says she was left for dead on the couch.

On Sunday, Juanya Booker, 20, was killed and four others wounded in a shooting in the 700 block of 5th Street.

While there is no connection between these homicides nor were they random crimes, the common thread is there are youth in aurora whose lives were cut short.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to their parents, family members and friends not only as mayor but also as a parent of a teenager and a young adult,” Irvin said Tuesday. “I hurt over their loss to young lives cut short due to senseless violence.”

In recent years, the crime rate in Aurora has been going down. Irvin made a plea for the public’s help to keep the trend going and urged anyone with any information to come forward.

Police said they are actively working both of cases.

Aurora police can be reached at 630-256-5500. You can also make an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 630-892-9000.