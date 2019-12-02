The Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus is celebrating the holidays with disco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Chicago Gay Men's Chorus returned to the Channel 9 stage to deliver a taste of their upcoming holiday show, HOLIDISCO.

Experience this unforgettable show complete with all the tantalizing glitz and glamour that the holidays bring. Shiny disco balls and bell bottoms kick off the festive season with disco renditions of your beloved holiday favorites.

You won’t be able to sit still for this show. It's filled with 8 dance numbers, 5 solos, and 150+ singers! You will shimmy in your seats as they pay homage to Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind and Fire, Kool and the Gang and even a Handel’s Disco Messiah!

You can dance it out with the Chicago Gay Men's Chorus this December at the following groovy locations:

December 6 - Athenaeum Theatre

December 7 - North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie

December 8 - Beverly Arts Center

For more information on the show and to purchase tickets, visit cgmc.org/holiday.