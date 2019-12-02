Temps to average above normal through weekend

Upper level winds across North America are expected to feature a general west-to-east orientation through the upcoming weekend suggesting temperatures will average a bit on the mild side for early December. Based on forecast high temps, readings are to run about 3 degrees above normal for the Tuesday-through-Sunday period. Polar air will generally stay to our north, with the exception of a brief intrusion Thursday, into Friday as a minor perturbation in the overall flow pattern ripples across the Great lakes. More significant changes may evolve heading into next week. Rain appears likely Sunday night into Monday, possibly ending as light snow or flurries Monday or Monday night as temps undergo a more substantial decline. At least one forecast model suggests below normal readings heading into mid-December, but no major snows or barbaric cold is currently indicated.
