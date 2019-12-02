Rides on real-life Polar Express come complete with dancing waiters, hot cocoa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- There are a lot of Amtrak trains at Union Station, but only one is heading to the North Pole.

There's never an empty seat on the popular Polar Express trains, as tickets sell out months in advance. It isn't just a train ride, but a full theatrical experience complete with singers and dancers acting out scenes from the book and movie.

"I love when they came out with all the trays of hot chocolate and danced up and down the aisles," a young passenger said.

Every character, from the conductor to the elves, is represented during the hour-long ride that circles Chicago. Santa even makes a visit, gifting each rider with a silver bell.

From the cookies and hot chocolate to the original movie soundtrack, Union Station's Polar Express is nothing short of magical.

As the saying goes: "It doesn't matter where you're going. What matters is deciding to get on."

Anyone can take $10 off tickets for 8:45 departures Sunday to Thursday by entering promo code: CHICAGO10.