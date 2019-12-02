Report of shooting at Block 37 in Chicago’s Loop

Posted 12:06 PM, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 12:16PM, December 2, 2019

CHICAGO — Chicago police are responding to a report of someone shot in the Loop.

Officers were called to the Block 37 building at Washington and State. Several businesses, as well as apartments, are in the high-rise.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a man was found in a restroom stall with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have not released any details on the reported shooting, but we will bring you more information as we get it.

Check back for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.