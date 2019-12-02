× Report of shooting at Block 37 in Chicago’s Loop

CHICAGO — Chicago police are responding to a report of someone shot in the Loop.

Officers were called to the Block 37 building at Washington and State. Several businesses, as well as apartments, are in the high-rise.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a man was found in a restroom stall with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have not released any details on the reported shooting, but we will bring you more information as we get it.

