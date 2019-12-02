November ratings success for WGN-TV, winning key timeslots in the morning and at 9pm

MORNING NEWS

WGN Morning News finished the November sweep #1 with Adults 25-54 at 4am, 5am, 6am, 7am, and 9am with substantial advantages over the nearest competition in most hours. WGN News at 5am and WGN News at 9am both grew their Adults 25-54 rating by +10% and +36% when compared to last November. WGN Morning News also continues its 9-year reign as the #1 rated news from 6-9am with Adults 25-54.

MIDDAY NEWS

WGN News at 11am finished the November sweep as the #1 Midday News with Adults 25-54, beating its nearest competitor by 25%. It also grew its rating +67% compared to last November.

EVENING NEWS

WGN News at 4pm and WGN News at 5pm both grew their Adults 25-54 rating by +33% & +13% compared to last November. The WGN News at 6pm maintained its rating from last year.

LATE NEWS

WGN News at Nine finished the November Sweep as the #1 9pm News with Adults 25-54, beating WFLD by 60%. WGN News at Ten finished #3 with Adult 25-54, beating WBBM by 83%.

(Source: Chicago NSI Overnights; November 2019 sweep (10/31-11/27); Adults 25-54, Live+SD)

