Midday Fix: Live performance of Marriott Theatre's Oliver!

Kai Edgar as “Oliver”

Kayden Koshelev as “Oliver”

Patrick Scott McDermott as “The Artful Dodger”

Lucy Godinez as “Nancy”

The Marriott Theatre brings the Victorian streets of London live to Lincolnshire with Lionel Bart’s OLIVER!, running now until Sunday, December 29th. The Tony Award-winning musical based on the classic Charles Dickens novel, Oliver Twist, is directed by eight-time Jeff Award winner for Outstanding Direction, Nick Bowling, with musical direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson and choreography by Jeff Award winner Brenda Didier.

OLIVER! now running until December 29, 2019

Location: Marriott Theatre

Address: 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire

Purchase tickets at http://www.marriotttheatre.com