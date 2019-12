Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE STATION, Ind. — Police in Lake station, Indiana, said a man found in water was the victim of a homicide.

Police were called to Grand Boulevard Lake just before noon Sunday.

Authorities found the body of 34-year-old Erik Lozano, of East Chicago, submerged in shallow water by a log.

After the body was retrieved, it was discovered Lozano suffered stab wounds.

Lake Station police and the County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.