Man dressed as a Chicago police officer robbed a Currency Exchange kiosk: officials

Posted 9:34 PM, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:35PM, December 2, 2019

CHICAGO — Chicago police said a man wearing a police uniform and a surgical mask robbed a Currency Exchange kiosk on the Mag Mile.

Police said around 7:40 p.m. Monday, a man entered the Currency Exchange on the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue wearing a Chicago Police Department uniform, including a baseball cap, long sleeve button-up, and reflective vest. The man was also wearing a surgical mask, police said.

The man approached a 22-year-old employee of the Currency Exchange and implied he had a weapon and announced a robbery. The woman surrendered an unknown amount of money inside a bag and gave it to him. The man then left.

Police described the offender as a black man in his 40s, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 to 200 pounds.

No one was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.