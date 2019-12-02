Man, 31, shot during robbery in Bronzeville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man was shot during a robbery in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near 40th and South Calumet.

The man had just exited his vehicle when he was approached by two other men. One of the men was armed and demanded the victim's possessions.

The victim turned over his bag, and was shot in the neck.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

