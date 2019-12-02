Lunchbreak: Butternut Squash Pappardelle
Don Young, Executive Chef of WoodWind
259 E. Erie Street, 18th Floor
Chicago, IL 60611
312.283.4270
https://www.woodwindchicago.com/
Recipe:
Butternut Squash “Pappardelle”
Yield: 4-6 Servings
Truffle Vinaigrette:
One bottle of truffle vinaigrette from Marinello (or other brand of your choosing)
1/3 cup hazelnuts
1 cup chicken demi (can purchase in a store)
1.5 tbsp sherry
½ cup olive oil
-Blend all ingredients until smooth.
1 head of butternut squash
1 honeycrisp apple
½ cup chives
½ cup hazelnuts, toasted
2 cups of butter, browned
Sherry vinegar
Fleur de Sel
Directions:
- Peel the butternut squash and slice off the stem and bulb of the squash so that both ends are flat. Reserve the unused pieces for soup or other dishes.
- Cut the top of the butternut squash in half lengthwise and shave into long thin strands that resemble pappardelle.
- Mix the squash with 1% salt by weight and let it sit in a strainer to drain. (For every 2 pounds of squash, toss with 1 tablespoon of salt and let it sit on its side in a strainer to allow for the water to drain out, and the squash to cure.)
- Dice the honeycrisp apples, chop the chives, and crush the toasted hazelnuts.
- Warm the brown butter in a pan on the stove.
- Drop the squash into the brown butter and mix until bubbles begin to appear and immediately strain the squash. Keep in mind that the squash cooks very quickly.
- Transfer the squash to a bowl and mix in the truffle vinaigrette.
- Top with crushed hazelnuts, chives, and apples.
- Garnish with Fleur de Sel (sea salt).