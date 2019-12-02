Lunchbreak: Butternut Squash Pappardelle

Don Young, Executive Chef of WoodWind

WoodWind

259 E. Erie Street, 18th Floor

Chicago, IL 60611

312.283.4270

https://www.woodwindchicago.com/

Recipe:

Butternut Squash “Pappardelle”

Yield: 4-6 Servings

Truffle Vinaigrette:

One bottle of truffle vinaigrette from Marinello  (or other brand of your choosing)

1/3 cup hazelnuts

1 cup chicken demi (can purchase in a store)

1.5 tbsp sherry

½ cup olive oil

-Blend all ingredients until smooth.

 

1 head of butternut squash

1 honeycrisp apple

½ cup chives

½ cup hazelnuts, toasted

2 cups of butter, browned

Sherry vinegar

Fleur de Sel

Directions:

  1. Peel the butternut squash and slice off the stem and bulb of the squash so that both ends are flat. Reserve the unused pieces for soup or other dishes.
  2. Cut the top of the butternut squash in half lengthwise and shave into long thin strands that resemble pappardelle.
  3. Mix the squash with 1% salt by weight and let it sit in a strainer to drain. (For every 2 pounds of squash, toss with 1 tablespoon of salt and let it sit on its side in a strainer to allow for the water to drain out, and the squash to cure.)
  4. Dice the honeycrisp apples, chop the chives, and crush the toasted hazelnuts.
  5. Warm the brown butter in a pan on the stove.
  6. Drop the squash into the brown butter and mix until bubbles begin to appear and immediately strain the squash. Keep in mind that the squash cooks very quickly.
  7. Transfer the squash to a bowl and mix in the truffle vinaigrette.
  8. Top with crushed hazelnuts, chives, and apples.
  9. Garnish with Fleur de Sel (sea salt).
