Winters in Chicago can be blisteringly cold and unbearable at times but luckily Kendra Thornton joins us in studio to share some of her favorite winter getaway deals. The list includes both far destinations like St. Lucia and Puerto Rico, and some closer options like South Carolina and The Florida Keys.

For more details visit Royal Travel at www.royal-travel.com or call 1-800-747-7695.