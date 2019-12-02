Cubs cut ties with Addison Russell

CHICAGO – The Cubs are letting Addison Russell walk.

Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein explained the decision in a statement.

“We decided to non-tender Addison Russell today simply because the role we expected him to play for the 2020 Cubs was inconsistent with how he would have been treated in the salary arbitration process.”

Russell batted .237 with nine home runs and 23 RBI in 82 games for the Cubs last year.

He missed the beginning of the season after he was suspended for domestic violence issues in 2018.

“In the year since we decided to tender Addison a contract last November, he has lived up to his promise to put in the important self-improvement work necessary off the field and has shown growth as a person, as a partner, as a parent and as a citizen,” Epstein noted. ” We hope and believe that Addison’s work and growth will continue, and we have offered our continued support of him and his family, including Melisa.”