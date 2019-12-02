Chicago’s very own Hebru Brantley on his pop up art experience “Nevermore Park” and artistic inspirations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hebru Brantley was born and raised in Chicago and has been creating art from a very young age. Brantley creates narrative driven work revolving around his famous conceptualized characters like "Fly Boy" and "Lil Mama". Hebru has not only made a name for himself throughout Chicago but also nationally. His work insists on a contemporary and distinct narrative that shapes and impacts the viewer’s gaze. Recognized nationally for public works and solo shows in Chicago, Hebru Brantley has exhibited in London, San Francisco, Atlanta, Miami, Seattle, Los Angeles and New York including Art Basel Switzerland, Art Basel Miami, Scope NYC and Frieze London. Brantley has been recognized in publications including the Chicago Tribune, Complex Magazine and NY Post. His work has been collected by Chicago’s Mayor Rahm Emmanuel, The Pritzker Family and power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce. Brantley has collaborated with brands like Nike, Hublot and Adidas. More recently, Brantley created a new pop up art experience called "Nevermore Park" in Pilsen that has been incredibly successful. This installation has been extended through December 29th and you can find out more here.

"Complimentary tickets for Nevermore Park will be offered for CPS district, charter, and options schools for a field trip experience on select Wednesdays. Schools are responsible to arrange for their own transportation.

To be considered for complimentary admission, teachers can submit a request to SupportStudents@nevermorepark.com with details that include: name of school, number of students, age range of students and preferred Wednesday in December with a time frame. In accordance with the same procedure, 501(c)(3) organizations and nonprofits interested in complimentary tickets for student groups are welcome to submit requests.

Nevermore Park will schedule student groups in the order in which the request is received and according to space capacity. Requests are not guaranteed admission, space is limited and not all requests may be able to be honored."