Chicago mayor fires top cop Eddie Johnson over ‘intolerable’ actions

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot terminated Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson Monday, effective immediately.

Lightfoot said an investigation into the October incident in which Johnson was reported asleep in a vehicle revealed “actions that are intolerable for any leader.”

“Mr. Johnson was intentionally dishonest with me and communicated a narrative replete with false statements regarding material aspects of the incident that happened in the early morning hours of October 17,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “Had I known all the facts at the time, I would have relieved him of his duties as superintendent then and there.”

Lightfoot also said there is additional information about Johnson’s conduct that she is not revealing “out of deference to his wife and children.”

Sources told WGN Johnson did not notify department leaders of his firing before the mayor went to the microphones to announce it.

Here is Lightfoot’s full statement on Johnson’s dismissal:

“Today, I am announcing that I have terminated Eddie Johnson’s employment with the City of Chicago, effective immediately. Upon a thorough review of the materials of the Inspector General’s ongoing investigation, it has become clear that Mr. Johnson engaged in a series of ethical lapses that are intolerable. Mr. Johnson was intentionally dishonest with me and communicated a narrative replete with false statements regarding material aspects of the incident that happened in the early morning hours of October 17. Had I known all the facts at the time, I would have relieved him of his duties as superintendent then and there. “Perhaps worst of all, Mr. Johnson has misled the people of Chicago. The 13,400 sworn and civilian members of the Chicago Police Department who work hard every day deserve a leader who they can believe in. In public life, we must be accountable for our actions and strive to do better every day. And to achieve the reform and accountability in the department that we know is urgently needed, we require a leader whose actions reflect the integrity and legitimacy of what it means to be a Chicago Police Officer. I am confident that incoming Interim Superintendent Beck is such a leader, and that both he and the eventual permanent superintendent will serve with honor.”

The Chicago Inspector General’s office has confirmed its probe of Johnson’s incident is not yet complete. It’s unclear whether the mayor was given a heads-up on early findings leading to his firing.

Former CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy spoke with WGN Monday after the mayor broke the news, and said he feels it’s a very positive move.

“Personally I like Eddie Johnson, I’ve promoted him a couple of times. But you can’t have two sets of standards. If we hold police officers to something called “you lie, you die,” you have to hold the leadership to those same issues,” McCarthy said.

Johnson announced in November that he would retire at the end of the year after more than 30 years with the department.

Johnson, a native Chicagoan, held just about every rank on the police force. He was named superintendent in 2016 by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who had fired Superintendent Garry McCarthy after the release of the now-infamous video of Officer Jason Van Dyke fatally shooting Laquan McDonald and was scrambling to restore confidence in both himself and the department.

