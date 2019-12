CHICAGO – Blackhawks assistant Marc Crawford will be away from the team while it reviews his conduct with another organization.

Marc Crawford will be away from the team during this time and the organization will have no further comment until completion of the review. #Blackhawks — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 3, 2019

The Blackhawks didn’t provide any details about what they are examining, but former NHL forward Sean Avery recently told the New York Post that Crawford kicked him after he was whistled for a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty when he played for Crawford with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2006-07 season.