All SB Bishop Ford lanes blocked after semi rollover near 159th

Posted 6:34 AM, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:36AM, December 2, 2019

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. — An overturned semi is causing a traffic mess on the southbound Bishop Ford Freeway Monday morning.

The accident involving the semi happened just before 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 at 159th. According to Illinois State Police, at least one minor injury was reported.

As of 6:30 a.m., all lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted off the southbound Bishop Ford at Sibley.

Northbound traffic is jammed with gapers. Avoid the area if possible and seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

