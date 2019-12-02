3 Michigan officers shot and wounded, hostage found dead inside home

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities said an intruder shot and wounded three law enforcement officers at a home in southwestern Michigan and the body of a homeowner who had been taken hostage was found inside.

The Kalamazoo County sheriff’s office and other agencies responded Sunday night to a reported home invasion in Comstock Township and learned that the male suspect had three hostages. Police said they heard gunfire inside the home before they went in and were shot.

The sheriff’s office said that injuries to the officers, who included one from nearby Kalamazoo, weren’t life-threatening. Police said the other hostages were rescued.

Sheriff Richard Fuller told reporters it appears the suspect was the only one who fired shots.

The suspect was captured as he tried to flee. Authorities didn’t immediately said whether the suspect and those at the home knew each other.