2nd woman to file lawsuit over sexual assault behind River North bar

Posted 8:13 AM, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:21AM, December 2, 2019

CHICAGO — A second woman plans to file a lawsuit Monday over a sexual assault behind a bar in River North.

Another woman filed suit last week, and her attorneys released surveillance video, showing bouncers from El Hefe, 15 W. Hubbard St.,  taking a woman and a man out of the bar through the alley.

They said workers stood and laughed as the woman was attacked. You can watch the surveillance video below.

The woman was later found unresponsive behind a dumpster, and her lawyers said she was drugged.

An attorney for the second woman is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday. Reporter Dana Rebik will have more on this story on WGN Midday News.

 

