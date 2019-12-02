2nd woman claims sexual assault at River North bar

CHICAGO — A second woman announced she was sexually assaulted after going to a bar in River North.

Another woman filed suit last week, and her attorneys released surveillance video, showing bouncers from El Hefe, 15 W. Hubbard St., taking a woman and a man out of the bar through the alley.

They said workers stood and laughed as the woman was attacked. You can watch the surveillance video below.

The woman was later found unresponsive behind a dumpster, and her lawyers said she was drugged.

On Monday, Liz Capra described what happened to her on October 12, 2014.

She says she went to El Hefe with friends to watch the Bears game.

But the night took a turn when after she had her one and only drink at the bar.

She says the bartender served her a drink that affected her almost immediately.

"My two girlfriends who were with me at the time told me I started acting extremely out of the ordinary and extremely intoxicated very fast," said Capra. "They went to the bathroom and asked me to come with but I refused... and when they came back I was gone."

Capra says she doesn't remember anything at the bar.

She says an examination at the hospital confirmed she was drugged and raped.

Her credit cards were also stolen.

No one was arrested.

Capra says she's speaking out now after seeing the video of the woman attacked in October.

She says this was not an isolated incident, and she hopes other victims come forward.

