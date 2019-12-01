What is the record for cloudy days in a year in the Chicagoland area, and how does 2019 compare?



Thanks,

Anthony Holub

Oswego

Dear Anthony,

It definitely has been a dreary 2019 in Chicago. Through November, every month has registered below normal sunshine; July being the lone exception. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski provided the annual total of sunless days (zero sunshine) dating back to 1894, and through December 1, 2019 already has logged 64 totally cloudy days, enough to rank fifth, even when compared to whole-year totals. The run-away leader in cloudy days is 1895 with 77, followed by 1985 with 68 days and 1957 and 1992,each with 66 days. It will be difficult, but not impossible, for this year to surpass 1895, but given December’s penchant for cloudiness, it is likely that 2019 will end up with at least the city’s second-highest total.