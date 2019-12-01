× Police: 1 dead, 4 injured following Aurora shooting

AURORA, Ill. — One person died and four others were injured following an overnight shooting in Aurora.

At around 2:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 700 block of 5th Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said when they arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were sent to Copley Hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other two are listed in stable condition.

A short time later, two more people reportedly arrived at Copley Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. They are currently listed in stable condition.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting at this time. No suspect information is available.