On anniversary, Rosa Parks statue to be unveiled Sunday

December 1, 2019

DETROIT, UNITED STATES: United States Vice President Al Gore (L) presents Rosa Parks the Congessional Medal of Honor at a ceremony 28 Noember 1999 in Detroit, MI. Mrs. Parks was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama in December of 1955 for refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white man. The Congessional Medal of Honor is the highest honor that the United States government can bestow on an individual. AFP PHOTO/Jeff KOWALSKY (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A new statue of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks will stand in downtown Montgomery.

The city said the statue will be unveiled Sunday at 1 p.m. at Montgomery Plaza at the Court Street Fountain.

The unveiling coincides with the anniversary of Parks’ historic Dec. 1, 1955 arrest for refusing to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man. Her arrest sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.

There will also be four granite markers to honor the plaintiffs in Browder v. Gayle – the landmark case that ruled segregation on Montgomery buses unconstitutional.

The civil rights memorials are a partnership among the city and county, the Alabama tourism department and the Montgomery Area Business Committee for the Arts.

