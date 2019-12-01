Mick McCall out as Northwestern football offensive coordinator

EVANTSON, Ill. – Northwestern is parting ways with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mick McCall.

“Mick was one of the first hires I made when given the honor of leading this program, and has been a trusted colleague and loyal friend for almost my entire tenure,” said Fitzgerald. “He’s guided our offense through unquestionably one of the most successful periods in Wildcats history, with four bowl championships and nine postseason appearances. Mick recruited and coached great student-athletes and exceptional young men who have made the Northwestern community proud in so many ways after graduation.”

McCall groomed three future NFL quarterbacks in his 12 years with the Wildcats. However, Northwestern finished the 2019 season with the 5th worst scoring offense in the FBS, averaging 16.3 points per game.

“I’m proud of what we accomplished at Northwestern, and the success I’ve contributed to throughout my career,” said McCall. “It’s been a privilege to represent this University, and work alongside some of the best student-athletes, coaches and staff I’ve encountered in my career. I’ll forever be indebted to Pat Fitzgerald and Jim Phillips for giving me this opportunity. A piece of my family and me will always belong to Evanston and Chicago.”

McCall began his coaching career in 1979 at his alma mater, Southern Colorado, before making stops in Bowling Green State, Wyoming, Oregon State and Idaho State.