× Lakeshore flooding resumes this evening through Monday morning

Lakeshore Flood Warnings/Advisories are in effect from 6 pm this Sunday evening through Monday morning along the Lake Michigan Shoreline from the eastern Shores of Wisconsin, through northeastern Illinois into northwest Indiana.

As the center of low pressure passes south of Chicago and moves off to the east this afternoon, winds will pick up out of the north, gusting in excess of 35 mph. These strong northerly winds are expected to continue overnight into Monday morning creating 7 to 12-foot waves on the near-record high lake waters and subsequent lakefront flooding.

Note also – Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories are in effect in northern and central Wisconsin with additional 2-4 inch snowfall expected this afternoon into this evening on the back side of the departing low pressure.

Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…