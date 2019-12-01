Rain and snow overnight Sunday, dry week with temps. slightly above normal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Strong NNW winds forecast for Sunday were expected to generate waves of up to 12 feet, and combined with near-record Lake Michigan water levels, sparked lakeshore flood warnings and advisories along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

After a cool, damp and rainy weekend, the upcoming work week will provide a dry period with slightly above normal temperatures. December 2nd is the last day of the month with a normal high temperature as warm as 40 degrees.

The best chance for precipitation this week should be late during the upcoming weekend, as south winds help bring Gulf moisture to the Midwest. Low temperatures should be above the normal, which is in the mid 20s for the first week of the December.

