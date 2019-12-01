Cup of Cheer walk showcases holiday decor styles in the name of charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — For Lynne Slavik, Christmas really is the best time of year. Walk into her home and you’re immediately transported to a beautiful Christmas wonderland.

“I love the fresh greens and I love red. Red's my favorite color, so I always do red for Christmas,” Slavik said.

It’s just one of the homes visitors will be walk through at this week’s Cup of Cheer House Walk hosted by the Naperville Garden Club. She and three other homeowners are now opening up their homes to share their decor styles and home designs. With a ticket to the event you get a map for the home tours, a visit to the Christmas market for some shopping, and a signature cup and saucer.

Showcasing everything from the trees to the details inside suburban homes for over three decades, it’s all for a worthy cause. The money raised goes toward a scholarship for Naperville students.

“If you graduate from high school from either district 203 or 204 schools and you go on to major in something that is of interest of the garden club, you can apply for a scholarship for advance study. So it would be like landscape architecture, horticulture, biology, things like that," said Gwenn Lloyd, “Cup of Cheer” Chair.

And who knows: maybe you’ll be inspired to get in the holiday spirit.