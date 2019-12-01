Chicago couple who run cookie business catch attention of Food Network

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two years ago, a Chicago couple baked up their dream job.

Now, the self-taught decorators who run “Nicely Iced Chicago” are going national.

Back then, Sheldon Jordan had his cosmetology license and his fiancee, Brittney Dervin, was a vet tech.

It took a delicious picture of cookies on Instagram to give Jordan and Dervin the idea on creating their own cookie decorating business.

"I literally saw a picture on Instagram two years ago at the hospital in Skokie and I was obsessed,” Dervin said. "I had never seen anything like that before.”

Dervin went home to sell Johnson about it and he was all on board.

“You know, this is just a totally different avenue,” Jordan said. “Hair and cookies don’t really mix in the kitchen.”

Snowflakes, Christmas trees and even the Grinch highlight some of their holiday cookies.

“Nicely Iced Chicago” has caught the attention of the Food Network.

They are going national on Dec. 9 to complete in the Christmas Cookie Challenge.

“Went on the show and it was amazing,” Dervin said. "I was competing against people who’d be in the field for 20 years.”

It’s a dream outcome for the couple who started the small business out of their home.

“We’re trying to show people that you know, if in life, if your job takes you to a new avenue,” Dervin said. "You want to start something different or build your own business, work for yourself, it can be done."