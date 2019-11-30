× Woman accused of punching 2-month-old baby, slamming her to the ground

CHICAGO — A woman has been charged after officials said she punched her 2-month-old daughter in the face and slammed her to the ground.

Nina Singleton was charged with child abuse for a pattern of assaults that prosecutors said may have started after the baby was born.

The girl is on life support with skull fractures, bleeding on her brain and a broken shoulder and leg. She is not expected to survive.

If the child dies, prosecutors said they will charge Singleton with murder.

Singleton is being treated for psychiatric issues, and did not make Friday’s court appearance.