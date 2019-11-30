× Police questioning person of interest after 14-year-old shot in Little Village

CHICAGO — Chicago police are questioning a person of interest in a shooting that critically injured a 14-year-old girl in Little Village.

Around 5:45 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Drake Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 14-year-old girl approached a female on the sidewalk after she had arranged to purchase an item from her. The girl was then shot in the chest.

The female suspect returned to a white sedan and reportedly fled in an unknown direction.

Chicago fire transported the girl to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A pellet gun was recovered near the scene. It’s unknown if it was used in the shooting at this time.

This is the second shooting of a juvenile in Little Village within the the last month. On Halloween, near 26th Street and Lawndale Avenue, a 7-year-old girl was shot while trick-or-treating. A 15-year-old was taken into custody for the shooting.