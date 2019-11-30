Police questioning person of interest after 14-year-old shot in Little Village

Posted 9:03 AM, November 30, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Chicago police are questioning a person of interest in a shooting that critically injured a 14-year-old girl in Little Village.

Around 5:45 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Drake Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 14-year-old girl approached a female on the sidewalk after she had arranged to purchase an item from her. The girl was then shot in the chest.

The female suspect returned to a white sedan and reportedly fled in an unknown direction.

Chicago fire transported the girl to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A pellet gun was recovered near the scene. It’s unknown if it was used in the shooting at this time.

This is the second shooting of a juvenile in Little Village within the the last month. On Halloween, near 26th Street and Lawndale Avenue, a 7-year-old girl was shot while trick-or-treating. A 15-year-old was taken into custody for the shooting.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.