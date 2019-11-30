Love is in the air as holiday season starts in Chicago

CHICAGO — For the traditionalists, Thursday marked the beginning of the holiday season.
Nothing says “I love you” more than a marriage proposal.
Carlos Galvan and Vanessa Pantoja were in the city Friday from Rockford.
Vanessa thought she was going to take a helicopter ride full of beautiful views of the skyline and go to a concert. Instead, Carlos got down on one knee and proposed.
“I had no idea, we are just here for a concert,” Vanessa said. “I had no idea."
Through tears and smiles, Vanessa said yes.