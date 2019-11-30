× Kane County authorities looking for missing endangered 18-year-old

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — Authorities in Kane County are looking for a missing endangered 18-year-old.

Madeleine Paschound, from unincorporated Geneva, left her residence on West Mallory Drive Saturday evening.

Police said she made statements that she was planning on harming herself.

Paschound has brown hair and is most likely wearing a green North Face jacket, green sweatpants and Nike shoes.

Authorities are focusing their search efforts to the Mill Creek area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kane County Sheriff dispatch at 630-232-6840. Area residents can expect to see increased police activity including K9 teams and a drone unit.