× Has there ever been a year in which December was warmer than November in Chicago?

Dear Tom,

Last year November and December recorded nearly identical average monthly temperatures. Has there ever been a year in which December was warmer than November in Chicago?

Rob Thurber, Oak Park

Dear Rob,

November 2018 was indeed a very chilly month, averaging 34.6 degrees, nearly 6 degrees below normal, while December with its mild legacy providing an average temperature of 33.2 degrees, about 5.5 degrees above normal. It’s quite unusual for a Chicago December to end up warmer than November, happening only four times since 1870 — in 1877, 1889, 1891 and 1959. The 1877 occurrence was the most dramatic. That year, November averaged 40.0 degrees while December was 3.4 degrees warmer, averaging 43.4 degrees. In the other three instances, December’s surplus over November ranged from 2.1 to 2.4 degrees.