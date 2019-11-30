December extremes, normals, day length and outlook
-
Tuesday’s record-breaking cold not seen in 149 years
-
Below normal temperatures to return by early December
-
Milder 60s return this weekend ahead of powerful Autumn storm early next week; NOAA Winter Outlook suggests near normal temps and above normal precipitation for Great Lakes region
-
Autumnal drop in temps brings worsening weather on lake
-
Mild weather turns stormy Friday ahead of temp plunge
-
-
High winds, including 60 mph gusts, sweep Chicago Thursday; same system delivered 30+” snow in Colorado’s mountains; Thanksgiving weather quiets down between storms—but Storm #2 brings rain by Saturday—and possible snow Sunday
-
Clock ticking on mild weather; showers and thunderstorms ahead of strong cold front send temperatures plunging; significant snows set to bury northern Rockies and Plains
-
What are “official” weather records?
-
City’s warm weather has staying power through end of month
-
Coldest first half of November in at least 150 years
-
-
Snow moves out — windchills are next: Friday frigid’s forecast
-
Cooler, drier air mass brings a taste of fall weather
-
Gush of cooler, drier air takes control with autumn 2019’s arrival Monday; dry-out chases weekend rains into the weather history books; big snows to wallop Montana this weekend as tropical warmth & humidity stage comeback here Sunday threatening thundery rains; Arizona drenched by hurricane remnants Monday