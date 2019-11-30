50,000 deer taken in first Illinois hunting weekend, 15% drop

Posted 5:23 PM, November 30, 2019, by

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State officials say hunters in Illinois took a total of 50,173 deer during the first weekend of the firearm season Nov. 22-24.

The preliminary total reflects a 15% drop in the number of deer harvested compared with the first weekend in 2018.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says that the seven-day firearm season will conclude Dec. 5-8.

But IDNR notes that there are other hunting opportunities under way or approaching. They include archery hunting and hunting with muzzleloaders, late-winter antlerless-only deer hunting and Chronic Wasting Disease hunting in certain counties.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.