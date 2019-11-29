Tasha performs a tender ode to love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On her debut album "Alone at Last," Tasha celebrates the radical political act of being exquisitely gentle with yourself.

Across Alone at Last's seven tracks, Tasha sings mantras of hope and restoration over lush guitar lines inspired by the stylings of Nai Palm and Lianne La Havas—both artists who, like Tasha, opt for a sweetness in their playing over the masculinized bravado that often accompanies the electric guitar.

Tasha and her band graced the Channel 9 stage to deliver just that - a taste of her silk-like voice and soothing sounds.

You can continue listening to Tasha this Saturday, November 30, at Lincoln Hall for her headlining show with V.V. Lightbody and Bunny. For more information on the show, visit lh-st.com.