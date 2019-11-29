× Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old Crystal Lake man

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old Crystal Lake man.

Frank Hyden was reported missing late Thursday after he failed to arrive a family member’s home in Woodstock.

Hyden is 5’11”, weights 200 lbs, and has grey, balding hair.

He also has a gray beard and a mustache. Haden was last seen wearing a dark-colored ball cap and dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

He drives a 2015 silver Chevrolet Spark with Illinois registration AD 36469.

Family last spoke to Hyden on the phone at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday while he was at his home.

Police do not believe foul play is suspected. They think Hyden became lost on his way to Woodstock.

If you have information on Hyden’s whereabouts, please contact Crystal Lake police at 815-356-3620.