Riverside police looking for men accused of stealing ATMs from gas station

RIVERSIDE, Ill. — Police in Riverside are looking for a group of men accused of stealing parts of ATMs during three separate incidents.

On Thursday just after 4:45 a.m., police responded to a burglar alarm at the Citgo gas station located in the 500 block of Longcommon Road.

When officers arrived, they found the front glass door completely shattered. Once inside, they discovered that the top of an ATM was completely removed, leaving the bottom half in place.

Police believe the same suspects are likely from two previous attempted ATM thefts at the same gas station.

A blue Dodge Durango with no license plates was seen driving from the 500 block of Longcommon Road and fled northbound on Harlem.

The other two ATM thefts at the Citgo took place on Nov. 2 and Nov. 13.

Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel issued the following statement:

“There is clearly a crew, and more likely several crews, working specifically targeting ATM machines. Recently, there have been a number of reported burglaries or attempted burglaries in the suburbs and in Chicago. Riverside detectives are working collaboratively with other area police agencies to compare case reports, videos, suspect information in an attempt to apprehend the offenders, but also identify a pattern.”