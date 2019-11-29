× Police: Man wanted after woman kidnapped on South Side, sexually assaulted for six days

CHICAGO — A man is wanted by police after a reported kidnapping on the South Side and subsequent series of sexual assaults.

On Saturday between 5-6 p.m., police said a woman was walking to a bus stop near the 6700 block of South Halsted when she was approached by an unknown man.

CPD said the man punched her in the head and dragged her into his vehicle. The man then reportedly drove the woman to an unknown location and locked her in a basement.

Police said the woman was sexually assaulted multiple times by multiple suspects over the course of six days before being released.

The suspect is described as an African American man with a dark complexion. He is bald with a black beard and brown eyes.

Police said he’s between 40-45 years old, 6’-6’2” and has a medium build.

He was last seen driving an older model navy blue four-door pickup truck with rust over the wheels.

If you think you’ve seen the man, please call 911.