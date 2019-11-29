Man, 18, shot in leg in possible case of mistaken identity: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — What may have been a case of mistaken identity ended in a shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago police said an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman approached a car at 76th and May, at about 9 p.m. Thursday, expecting to find a family member inside. Instead, it was a stranger.

The stranger was a 22-year-old man. Apparently startled, he got out of the car and shot the 18-year-old in the leg. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

The 22-year-old is licensed to carry a gun, but police arrested him.