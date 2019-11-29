× Lunchbreak: Turn your leftover turkey into turkey chowder

Cory Morris, Executive Chef, Nacional 27

Nacional 27

325 W. Huron, Chicago, IL 60654

312-664-2727

http://www.nacional27chicago.com

Recipe:

Turkey Chowder

Recipe from Cory Morris, Executive Chef, Nacional 27

Serves: 6

INGREDIENTS

1 cup white onions, diced

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

½ lb butter + 2 tablespoons

2 tablespoons fresh sage, stems removed and chopped

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, stems removed and chopped

1 cup flour

2 quarts milk

2 cups potatoes, cooked and diced

2 lbs roasted turkey, dark meat and white meat

2 quarts turkey gravy

Salt and pepper, to taste

METHOD

In a 6 quart stock pot, sauté the onions in 2 tablespoons of butter until soft over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until lightly brown and fragrant. Add chopped sage and thyme and cook for one minute. Add remaining butter, turn heat to low and cook until butter is melted. Add flour and stir until smooth. Cook over low heat for 5 minutes stirring frequently until flour is golden brown. Next, slowly whisk in the milk and stir until smooth. Add the gravy, diced potatoes and diced turkey to the pot. Let simmer for 30 minutes, or until you get your desired thickness. Season with salt and pepper and serve hot with garnishes of your choice.

Note: Chef loves to add garnishes to accompany the chowder (see below). Get creative and add anything that sounds delicious to you!

Suggested Garnishes

Shredded cheddar cheese

Scallions, chopped

Tortilla strips

Red onion, diced

Sour cream

Bacon, cooked and diced

Corn

Hot sauce