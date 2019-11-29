Lunchbreak: Turn your leftover turkey into turkey chowder
Cory Morris, Executive Chef, Nacional 27
Nacional 27
325 W. Huron, Chicago, IL 60654
312-664-2727
http://www.nacional27chicago.com
Recipe:
Turkey Chowder
Recipe from Cory Morris, Executive Chef, Nacional 27
Serves: 6
INGREDIENTS
1 cup white onions, diced
2 tablespoons garlic, minced
½ lb butter + 2 tablespoons
2 tablespoons fresh sage, stems removed and chopped
1 tablespoon fresh thyme, stems removed and chopped
1 cup flour
2 quarts milk
2 cups potatoes, cooked and diced
2 lbs roasted turkey, dark meat and white meat
2 quarts turkey gravy
Salt and pepper, to taste
METHOD
- In a 6 quart stock pot, sauté the onions in 2 tablespoons of butter until soft over medium heat.
- Add garlic and cook until lightly brown and fragrant. Add chopped sage and thyme and cook for one minute. Add remaining butter, turn heat to low and cook until butter is melted.
- Add flour and stir until smooth. Cook over low heat for 5 minutes stirring frequently until flour is golden brown. Next, slowly whisk in the milk and stir until smooth.
- Add the gravy, diced potatoes and diced turkey to the pot. Let simmer for 30 minutes, or until you get your desired thickness. Season with salt and pepper and serve hot with garnishes of your choice.
Note: Chef loves to add garnishes to accompany the chowder (see below). Get creative and add anything that sounds delicious to you!
Suggested Garnishes
Shredded cheddar cheese
Scallions, chopped
Tortilla strips
Red onion, diced
Sour cream
Bacon, cooked and diced
Corn
Hot sauce