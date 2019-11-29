Great Lakes Navy recruits celebrate Thanksgiving at West Leyden High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHLAKE, Ill. – They're away from home and serving our country – but much to their surprise, recruits from the Great Lakes naval base were treated like family.

That's thanks to everyone who prepared dinner for them at West Leyden High School.

The school's choir performed for the recruits as they enjoyed their meal. To repay the choir for its performance, the recruits busted out in military cadence and sang their own song.

Recruits also got laptops and cell phones to connect with family and shop for gifts.

"They've been isolated from those groups for a long time, so this gives them an opportunity to connect and talk and enjoy the holiday with family and friends," Board of Education President Greg Ignoffo said.