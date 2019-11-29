‘Concerning’ video of Chicago police arrest, takedown under investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer is under investigation after a video on social media showed him throwing a man to the ground.

Someone recorded a video of video at 79th and Cottage Grove Thursday afternoon, and posted it to Facebook. You can see the man's head bounce off the ground.

Police told WGN they were performing a "street stop," because they saw the man drinking alcohol in public.

They said the man became angry, threatened officers and spit in their face. That's when police threw him to the ground. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A police spokesman told WGN the actions in the video are "concerning," and will be thoroughly investigated.