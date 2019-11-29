Cloudy with rain, high winds and waves

A follow up to the midweek storm that brought damaging winds will lead to a wet and windy Saturday. Gusty ESE winds will build today leading to lakeshore flooding and erosion in Lake and Cook counties, especially this afternoon and evening. Wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph can be expected to impact beaches and low lying areas near the lake. Early light rain will become more consistent with the possibility of some thunder beginning in the afternoon and extending into the nighttime hours. Rain may be heavy at times and some localized rain totals may exceed 1” before diminishing after midnight.

Sunday winds will turn northwest in the afternoon, lowering temperatures into the 30s and bringing the potential for scattered wet snow showers. Minor snow accumulation is possible Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.