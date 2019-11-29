Body found in Skokie gangway

SKOKIE, Ill. — A man’s body was discovered Thursday morning in north suburban Skokie.

Police were called to the scene  in the 8100 block of Knox Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. Someone had found the body outdoors in a gangway between two apartment buildings.

A death investigation is underway. Police aren’t giving out the man’s name until relatives are notified.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact Skokie police at (847) 982-5900.

