14-year-old girl shot, critical after prearranged meeting on West Side

Posted 6:52 PM, November 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:57PM, November 29, 2019

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after a prearranged meeting to buy an item on the West Side.

At around 5:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Drake Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 14-year-old girl approached a female on the sidewalk after she had arranged to purchase an item from her. The girl was then shot in the chest.

The female suspect returned to a white sedan and fled in an unknown direction.

Chicago fire transported the girl to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody. Area Central Detectives are investigating.

