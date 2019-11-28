Rain here but snow in Rockies and Plains

A strong storm will again impact the Rocky Mountain and northern Plains states, just days after a heavy snow event. Winter storm warnings go into effect this evening and extend into Sunday for portions of North and South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming with some locations expected to get over a foot of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect for much of Minnesota from Friday evening into Sunday afternoon. A blizzard warning has been posted for portions of Nebraska, Wyoming and northwest South Dakota tonight through early Sunday. High wind watches with winds potentially reaching 75 mph tonight into Sunday morning are posted for western Nebraska and northeast Colorado.

Some drizzle is possible here today with rain developing tonight through Saturday. Some rain mixed with snow is possible here Sunday.