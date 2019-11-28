× Man, 31, shot during robbery in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO —A 31-year-old man was shot during a robbery in Humboldt Park.

The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Pulaski Road.

Police said three or four people got out of a silver-colored vehicle, approached the man and demanded money.

The group stole the man’s money and shot him as they ran off.

The man was transported to Norwegian American Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody and Area North detectives are investigating.